India Market Watch: SEBI Ras Point To 25,20025,250 For Nifty's Next Move

The Nifty 50 finished Wednesday at 25,141.40 after rising by 37 points through a volatile session that began at 25,134.45 before dropping to 25,081.30 and reaching a peak of 25,222.40 before closing near its opening level.

SEBI-registered analyst Dipak Takodara said that the Nifty 50 opened with a 30-point gap-up movement, followed by a 53-point intraday decline before recovering 141 points and then losing 81 points to return to its opening value.

If the index breaks through the resistance range of 25,200–25,250, it could progress toward 25,650–25,750, according to Takodara.

The analyst identified support levels between 25,000–25,075 and 24,800–24,850, while additional support can be found between 24,450–24,500 if the index falls below 24,800.

Takodara suggested that market prices would likely rise if they crossed above 25,200–25,250, yet would decline if they fell under 25,000–25,075.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Bharat Sharma of StockAce Financial Services said the market is facing“a lack of intensive buying above 25k+ despite the bullish sentiments.”

He described the daily candle as a“Doji at the top of the current positive streak,” which“signifies the confusion in the market.”

He said the price action is stuck between 25,100 and 25,200 and that a strong breakout with sustainability is needed on either side of this range for a decisive direction.

Sharma said Nifty options expiry and ATM straddles have premiums around 150–160, which he described as moderate. However, he noted that short covering or long unwinding could produce moves on either side.

The immediate support level was at 25,120, and he recognized additional lower support levels at 25,080, 25,030, 24,960, and 24,880.

The analyst marked the resistance level at 25,160 and said that 25,220 will become the next target if this level gets surpassed before reaching 25,280–25,330–25,400+ due to short covering.

On derivatives data, Sharma said there were sharp call writing square-ups at 25,000–25,100 strikes, which“signifies the fear mongering in Bears.”

He also noted fresh put writing and a rise in put-call ratio (PCR) to around 0.9.

The analyst said 25,100 can be considered the max pain point.

Sharma concluded that the data is“bullish-biased” and that a decisive move could be seen if the index sustains above 25,200.

Otherwise, he said the market may end between 25,000 and 25,200 with less probability.

