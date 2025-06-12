Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emirates Introduces More Flights To Vietnam And Cambodia


2025-06-12 01:09:02
Dubai: Emirates has expanded its East Asia footprint to 23 points with the launch of two new routes via Bangkok - Da Nang, Vietnam, and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Both routes are operated by Emirates' wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering the airline's signature products and award-winning service, as well as seamless connections to Dubai and beyond to the airline's global network.

With these new services, travelers can now experience seamless connectivity across three distinct destinations-Dubai, Bangkok, and either Da Nang or Siem Reap-with a single ticket.

Da Nang becomes Emirates' third gateway in Vietnam, joining Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. With 25 weekly flights, Emirates' operations in Vietnam are supported by strong partnerships, including recent MoUs with Vietnam Airlines, VietJet, and Sun Group, aimed at enhancing air connectivity to the Southeast Asian hub.

The new Dubai–Bangkok–Siem Reap route, operating three times weekly and complementing Emirates' existing daily service to Phnom Penh via Singapore, will also expand the airline's presence in Cambodia to 10 weekly flights.

