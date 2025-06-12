Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Forge Strategic Economic Axis In Eurasia

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Forge Strategic Economic Axis In Eurasia


2025-06-12 01:05:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The statistical trajectory of bilateral trade underscores the success of these efforts: trade turnover between the two nations has doubled over the past five years, with a remarkable 40% increase reported in the first quarter of the current year alone. These figures signal not only growing economic engagement but also the latent potential to push trade volumes toward the ambitious target of 1 billion USD. The doubling of trade turnover within a half-decade evidences effective policy alignment and mutual commitment to leveraging economic complementarities.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12062025000195011045ID1109663957

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search