How To Stop Faking It And Start Living: A Radical Call To Be Real

MENAFN - GetNews) A Bold, Blunt, Hilarious, and Disarmingly Honest Journey into the Madness We All Share By David Schecter.

If you've ever wondered whether you're just a little off-kilter or if the world really is as absurd as it seems... you're not alone-and you're definitely not crazy. Or, wait... maybe you are. In I AM CRAZY AND YOU ARE TOO! , author David Schecter grabs life by the throat, shakes the nonsense out of it, and invites readers to take a deeply personal, often hilarious, and unapologetically unfiltered ride through the tangled jungle of human behavior.

This is not your typical self-help book. In fact, calling it“self-help” might miss the point entirely. This book is a no-holds-barred wake-up call disguised as a conversation with your brutally honest (but always loving) best friend-the one who's not afraid to tell you the truth, even when it stings.

Schecter doesn't mince words. He talks about ego, fear, addiction, family, religion, marriage, government, crime, and the deeply weird choices we all make-and somehow manages to make you laugh, think, and nod in awkward agreement all at once. It's half philosophy, half tough love, and all heart.

But don't be fooled-this isn't just a rant. It's a deeply insightful exploration of why we are the way we are and how to make peace with the craziness. Through stories, logic, and hard-earned life lessons, David gently (and sometimes not-so-gently) pushes readers to get real with themselves, stop performing for approval, and start chasing truth over comfort.

“I don't care if you think I'm nuts. I probably am,” writes Schecter.“But if you hang with me for a few chapters, I might just help you love yourself a little more-and stop giving a damn about what doesn't matter.”

About the Book

Split into two sections-understanding yourself and understanding others-I AM CRAZY AND YOU ARE TOO! lays down a brutally honest blueprint for finding peace, joy, and sanity in an often-insane world. But this isn't a roadmap with rigid rules. In fact, Schecter's whole premise is that we have too many rules-and they're ruining our happiness.

He argues, persuasively, that the key to fulfillment isn't perfection, success, or social approval-it's understanding yourself, living by the Golden Rule, and letting go of everything else.

Whether you're struggling with personal decisions, societal expectations, family drama, or just the nagging suspicion that you're not living your truth-this book hits you right where it matters and hands you a compass, not a manual.

It's funny. It's fierce. It's uncomfortable in the best way. And you'll probably find yourself saying,“Damn... I think he's talking about me.”

About the Author – David Schecter

David Schecter is a lot of things-and he's never just been one. With a BSBA in Marketing and an MBA from the University of Denver, David's career has been a sprawling journey through industries as diverse as oil, lumber, shipping, mining, real estate, and consumer goods. He's conducted market research, worked in forecasting, developed residential and industrial properties, and launched ventures from car washes to country bars.

But beyond the boardrooms and building sites, David has been a creator-helping produce cookbooks and calendars, serving on nonprofit boards and church councils, and even performing live as a pianist and singer. He's a single father who coached his sons' sports teams, always putting family first, and a man who's seen both soaring success and painful setbacks.

That wide-ranging life experience-filled with real-world wins and losses-shapes the beating heart of this book. David isn't writing from a place of theory; he's writing from the trenches. From negotiating million-dollar deals to learning hard truths in personal relationships, he's felt the highs and lows of it all.

And that's what makes his voice so powerful here-it's authentic, seasoned, and entirely unafraid to say what many only think.

In I AM CRAZY AND YOU ARE TOO!, Schecter brings that lived wisdom to bear, not to tell you how to live, but to beg you to stop pretending, start questioning, and figure out what really matters before you waste another year playing someone else's game.

Why You Should Read This Book (Even If You Think You Don't Need To)

Because it's time to admit that we're all a little crazy-and that's okay you're tired of sugar-coated advice that tells you what you already know sometimes, the truth needs to slap you before it hugs you David Schecter has lived a life that proves crazy doesn't mean broken-it just might mean free.

I AM CRAZY AND YOU ARE TOO! is now available wherever courageous readers buy their books.

