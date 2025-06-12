Griffin Global Asset Management Announces The Delivery Of Six Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft To United Airlines

“We are thrilled to partner with United and welcome them as a new customer. These six new technology Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are key to United's fleet plan and we look forward to building on our long-term partnership with the United team in the years ahead,” said Eric Hild, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Griffin Global Asset Management.

“We are pleased to work with Griffin on this transaction, as we grow our Boeing MAX 9 fleet in accordance with our United Next plan. They provide increased gauge, a great customer experience and will contribute to higher margins,” said Mike Leskinen, Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines.

This transaction is consistent with United's fleet plan and aircraft delivery expectations as outlined in its 1Q25 investor update on April 15th, 2025.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aviation leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally.

