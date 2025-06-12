Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price SURGES On June 10: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India

Gold Price SURGES On June 10: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India


2025-06-12 12:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Buying gold jewelry might be a bit pricier today, as gold has seen an increase of ₹840 per 10 grams. This price hike for 22 and 24-carat gold could impact your budget. Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities.

 

22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams

MENAFN12062025007385015968ID1109663902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search