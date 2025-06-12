Gold Price SURGES On June 10: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India
Buying gold jewelry might be a bit pricier today, as gold has seen an increase of ₹840 per 10 grams. This price hike for 22 and 24-carat gold could impact your budget. Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities.
22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,210 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,360 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹90,260 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,460 per 10 grams
