NEET UG 2025 Result Out Soon: Here's How To Download Your Scorecard

NEET UG Result 2025 Date: Millions of medical students across the country are eager to know the NEET UG 2025 result date. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2025 results on nic. The NEET UG 2025 Result announcement is expected anytime. The NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 will also be released along with the result. Over 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exam this year, and everyone is eagerly waiting for their scores.

When was NEET UG 2025 conducted?

The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift (2 PM to 5 PM) at 5,453 exam centers across the country. Over 20.8 lakh candidates registered for the exam, the highest number ever.

When will the NEET UG result be released?

According to the official notification, the result will be declared on June 14. The NEET Final Answer Key may also be released before or on the same day as the result.

NEET UG Final Answer Key

A Provisional Answer Key was released earlier, and students could raise objections against it. A fee of ₹200 (non-refundable) was charged for raising objections to each question. NTA is now reviewing all objections. If an objection is found to be valid, the Final Answer Key will be prepared accordingly, which will be considered final.

How to check NEET UG 2025 Result?



Visit the official NEET website nic.

Click on the“NEET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other login details.

Submit and view your scorecard on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2025: Why is it important?

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses across the country is based on the NEET UG score. The number of medical seats is expected to increase this year, so there may be a slight change in the cutoff.