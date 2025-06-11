Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cisco Wave Analysis 11 June 2025


Cisco: ⬇️ Sell

– Cisco reversed from the key resistance level 65.60

– Likely to fall to support level 62.20

Cisco recently reversed down from the key resistance level 65.60 (which has been reversing the price from the start of February).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 65.60 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star.

Cisco can be expected to fall to the next support level 62.20 (a low of the previous minor correction 2 from the end of May).

