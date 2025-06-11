Investornewsbreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Expands 'Below Expectations' Ratings In Midyear Reviews

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is reportedly preparing to invest approximatelyfor ain Scale AI, a leading provider of data-labeling services critical to AI model training. As part of the deal, Scale AI's CEO,, will join Meta to spearhead a new“superintelligence” lab alongside a 50person research team personally led by Mark Zuckerberg. The move comes in the wake of underperforming Llama 4 and delays to the“Behemoth” flagship AI model, making this Meta's boldest strategic pivot in AI to date.

On the regulatory front, U.S. antitrust authorities-particularly the FTC and DOJ-are scrutinizing even minority investments under Clayton Act provisions, raising questions about whether Meta can sidestep past regulatory hurdles related to Instagram and WhatsApp. Proponents, however, note that Scale AI's projected revenue doubling to over $2 billion in 2025 and early investor gains may help justify the deal.

As of June 11, 2025 , Meta stock (NASDAQ: META) is trading at $700.45 , down $1.95 (–0.28%) on the day. Intraday trading has ranged between $697.72–$708.54 , on volume of approximately 4.8 million shares .

About Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It operates leading social platforms-Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads-and is increasingly investing in AI infrastructure. The company is currently facing an ongoing U.S. antitrust trial concerning its historic acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

