Egypt Sets Rules For Foreign Delegations Visiting Gaza Border
In a Wednesday statement, the government said the only way it would consider such requests is through a formal application to an Egyptian embassy abroad, or via requests submitted by foreign embassies in Cairo or representatives of organisations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It said that no requests or invitations received outside this specified framework would be considered.
The statement emphasised the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure the security of visiting delegations, citing the delicate security situation in the border region since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza. It noted that many visits for foreign government and non-governmental delegations had been arranged previously under this process.
The government also stressed the importance for citizens of all countries to adhere to the laws and regulations governing entry into Egyptian territory, including obtaining the necessary visas or permits.
In the statement, Egypt said it welcomes international and regional positions that support Palestinian rights and reject what it described as the“siege, starvation, and flagrant and systematic Israeli violations” against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
It affirmed that Egypt continues to work at all levels to end the war on the Strip and the humanitarian disaster affecting more than two million Palestinians.
The statement reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position in support of the Palestinian people on their land and its rejection of Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law. It also stressed the importance of pressuring Israel to end the siege on the Strip and allow humanitarian access through all land crossings from Israel.
