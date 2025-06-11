403
Alkhater Spotlights Qatar's Expanding Cultural Diplomacy Through Yoc Initiative
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the Years of Culture (YoC) initiative celebrates its 15th edition in 2025, Qatar marks a new chapter in cultural diplomacy with its most ambitious programme yet - simultaneous partnerships with two countries in a single year. This bold evolution is the focus of a newly published opinion piece by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, in Arab News, titled 'Qatar's Cultural Diplomacy as a Global Platform'.
First launched in 2012 as a bilateral cultural exchange programme, the YoC was originally designed to raise global awareness of Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - the first to be held in the Arab world. Over the past decade, the initiative has grown into a cornerstone of Qatar's international outreach, building long-term, cross-sector collaboration through cultural and creative engagement.
“In an increasingly interconnected world, culture has become a critical language of diplomacy,” writes HE AlKhater.“What began as a platform to welcome the world to Qatar has transformed into a mechanism for long-term, reciprocal collaboration across sectors and borders.”
Through a diverse array of programming, ranging from street art installations and collaborative museum exhibitions to culinary exchanges, archaeological fieldwork, and trade fairs, Years of Culture exemplifies a decentralised and inclusive model of diplomacy. It invites participation not only from diplomats and policymakers, but also from chefs, students, economists, volunteers, and artists.
Legacy is a recurring theme in the op-ed. Examples include the“On the Move” exhibition, which debuted as part of Qatar-MENASA 2022 and later toured in China, and the multi-year collaboration with Moroccan artist Sara Ouhaddou, which spans exhibitions, capacity-building, and the revival of traditional glassmaking techniques in Morocco.
A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Qatar and France in 2024 further underscores the programme's long-term policy impact, building on the foundations laid during the Qatar-France 2020 Year of Culture.
The article also reflects on how Qatar is redefining cultural exchange, not as a unilateral export or import of identity, but as a co-created, evolving dialogue. This is evident in the growing presence of contemporary Qatari art in former partner nations such as Germany, Russia, and China, where young Qatari and Qatar-based artists gain global visibility and form lasting international networks.
Looking ahead, the Years of Culture is poised to expand beyond the model of annual bilateral partnerships into a continuous, multidimensional platform for global engagement.
“Born in Doha, but resonating far beyond,” writes HE AlKhater, the programme is now seen as a cultural and intellectual hub, encouraging dialogue, creativity, and mutual respect in an era of shifting global narratives.
