Qatar Charity Inaugurates Health Centre In Somalia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has inaugurated a new health centre in northern Somalia. The facility aims to deliver essential medical services to a region suffering from a severe shortage of healthcare infrastructure.
The new centre houses several departments, including maternal and child health, emergency services, and internal medicine. It is equipped with modern medical devices and equipment to ensure the delivery of effective and quality healthcare services.
The centre is designed to provide comprehensive medical care, especially for women and children groups most affected by the lack of healthcare services in the region. Director of Qatar Charity's Somalia office Abdul Fattah Adam Maalim stated that the centre is part of a wider portfolio of health projects implemented by Qatar Charity, praising the inauguration of the centre which supports the healthcare sector in Somalia and enhance the quality of life for its people. Over the past two decades, more than 16mn people in Somalia have benefited from Qatar Charity's healthcare initiatives.
Among them are 58,000 orphans who continue to receive regular medical and social care through the charity's programmes across the country.
