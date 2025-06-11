Philippines Independence Day

The steadfast friendship between the United States and the Philippines is rooted in our long history, marked this year by the 80th anniversary of our shared sacrifice that led to victory in World War II. Today, common interests, shared democratic values, mutual economic benefit, and bedrock people-to-people ties reaffirm our bilateral relations. Recent strides in security collaboration and energy, among many other areas, reflect the mutual priority we place on enhancing our relationship. As we work together to uphold international law in the South China Sea, the United States remains unwavering in its ironclad commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty. We are committed to working alongside the Philippines as friends, partners, and allies to achieve our shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity.