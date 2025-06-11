Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Srinagar Vande Bharat Fully Booked For 10 Days

Video: Srinagar Vande Bharat Fully Booked For 10 Days


2025-06-11 09:03:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The newly launched Vande Bharat Express on the Katra–Srinagar route is witnessing an overwhelming response from passengers, with all seats booked for the next 10 days, according to railway authorities. Jugal Kishor Sharma, Station Superintendent at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station, said that public enthusiasm has far exceeded expectations. The train, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has generated immense excitement among travellers, marking a significant step in enhancing rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

MENAFN11062025000215011059ID1109663590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search