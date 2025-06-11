28 Murdered Near Gaza Aid Centre By Zionist Army Total Death Toll Since Oct, 2023: 54,981

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Jun 12 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 28 more Palestinians were killed yesterday, by the Barbaric Israeli army, near an aid distribution centre, in the central Gaza Strip.

The attack also injured dozens of others, including women and children.

Separately, two people were killed yesterday, in a Zionist Israeli drone strike, on the New Camp area north of Nuseirat, the central Gaza Strip, according to sources in Al Awda Hospital.

In the south, four people were killed in a brutal Israeli airstrike that hit a tent, sheltering displaced persons, in north-west of Khan Younis, medical teams in the southern city's Nasser Hospital said.

As usual, the ruthless Israeli side has not commented on these heinous incidents.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Israeli military operation in the West Bank still persisted. A Palestinian man was murdered late Tuesday night, by the merciless Israeli forces in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, the northern West Bank.

The atrocious Israeli special units, infiltrated the town, shot Raiq Abdul Rahman Bisharat, 47, and detained his body. Besides, the marauding Israeli forces raided houses in the town and arrested two young men.

The despicable Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement yesterday that, overnight, the atrocious Israeli forces conducted“counterterrorism activity to apprehend wanted militants” in Tammun.

At least 4,701 Palestinians had been murdered and 14,879 others injured, since the Israeli regime renewed its intensive strikes in Gaza on March 18, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023, to 54,981, and injuries to 126,920, Gaza-based health authorities said.