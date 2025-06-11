Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Size In 7MM Is Expected To Grow At A Decent CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “ Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of advanced renal cell carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the advanced renal cell carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In June 2025, Karie Runcie announced a study population for this Phase 2 study will include men and women ≥ 18 with confirmed renal cell carcinoma who have progressed on adjuvant anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, the current standard of care. Subjects will be randomized to Arm A or Arm B. Study treatment will be given in 28-day (4 week) cycles. Arm A treatment will consist of XL092 alone and will be taken once daily continuously (Day 1-Day 28). Arm B treatment will consist of XL092 plus nivolumab. XL092 will be taken once daily continuously (Day 1-Day 28) and nivolumab will be administered every 4 weeks (Day 1). Treatment will continue until progression by RECIST 1.1, toxicity, or other reasons as appropriate.

In June 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study is to determine whether Nivolumab Combined with Cabozantinib is safe and effective compared to Sunitinib in previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

According to findings, renal cell carcinoma accounts for 90% of all kidney cancers.

One in three people with renal cell carcinoma receive a diagnosis at the metastatic stage.

RCC predominantly affects the male population, with men being significantly more susceptible as compared to women.

There are several types of RCC, but 75% of patients have a type called clear cell.

Several factors can be attributed to an increased risk of RCC, including smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure and having a family history of certain conditions, such as von Hippel-Lindau disease, a rare genetic multi-system disorder characterized by abnormal blood vessel growth.

RCC is difficult to detect in its early stages, and >30% patients with RCC have metastatic, or advanced, cancer at the time of diagnosis, meaning the cancer cells have spread beyond the kidney to other parts of the body.

The leading Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies such as CoImmune, Merck & Dohme, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics and others. Promising Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies such as Bevacizumab, Atezolizumab, TQB2450, Anlotinib, Sunitinib, HB0025, Botensilimab, Balstilimab, Ipilimumab and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Incident Cases of Kidney Cancer

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Incident Cases

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Subtype-specific Incident

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Gender-specific Incident Cases Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Diagnosed and Treated Cases

Marketed Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

It is a highly selective humanized monoclonal IgG4 antibody directed against the PD-1 receptor on the cell surface. The drug blocks the PD-1 receptor, preventing binding and activation of PD-L1 and PD-L2. This mechanism causes the activation of T-cell mediated immune responses against tumor cells. In April 2019, the FDA approved pembrolizumab plus axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma

WELIREG (belzutifan): Merck

Belzutifan is an inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor 2 alpha (HIF-2α). HIF-2α is a transcription factor that plays a role in oxygen sensing by regulating genes that promote adaptation to hypoxia. Under normal oxygen levels, HIF-2α is targeted for ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation by VHL protein. In December 2023, the US FDA WELIREG, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Emerging Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Zanzalintinib (XL092) + Nivolumab: Exelixis/BMS

Zanzalintinib represents a next‐generation oral TKI designed to inhibit the activity of receptor tyrosine kinases associated with cancer growth and spread. These include VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, and MER, which play crucial roles in various cellular functions and pathological processes such as oncogenesis, metastasis, and tumor angiogenesis. Zanzalintinib builds upon Exelixis' extensive experience with cabozantinib, their flagship medicine, aiming to enhance key characteristics like pharmacokinetic half‐life.

Savolitinib + Durvalumab: AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED

Savolitinib is an investigational inhibitor of the mesenchymal–epithelial transition factor, or MET receptor tyrosine kinase, an enzyme that has been shown to function abnormally in many types of solid tumors. We designed savolitinib through chemical structure modification to specifically address kidney toxicity, the primary issue that halted the development of several other selective MET inhibitors

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies

CoImmune, Merck & Dohme, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma companies, including Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), AstraZeneca, and HUTCHMED, are actively evaluating their lead candidates at various stages of clinical development, focusing on the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market outlook appears promising, driven by these companies' efforts to innovate and expand the therapeutic arsenal. As these investigational therapies progress through clinical trials, they hold the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and address unmet needs in advanced renal cell carcinoma management. The competitive landscape is poised for dynamic growth, with advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments, ultimately aiming to enhance survival rates and quality of life for patients.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies- CoImmune, Merck & Dohme, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies- Bevacizumab, Atezolizumab, TQB2450, Anlotinib, Sunitinib, HB0025, Botensilimab, Balstilimab, Ipilimumab and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

