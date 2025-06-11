Xppen Shines At MCM London Comic Con 2025: A Showcase Of Cutting-Edge Digital Creativity

MENAFN - GetNews)XPPen, the leadng digital art innovation brand, recently made an impression at the just-concluded MCM London Comic Con 2025, one of Europe's largest pop culture events held at the ExCeL London. By showcasing its latest innovations designed to revolutionize digital artistry and productivity, including the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K and the versatile Magic Note Pad, the world's first 3-in-1 color note pad, XPPen captivated a large audience of creatives.

Engaging Experiences and Live Demonstrations

At the exhibition, XPPen invited professional artists to conduct live demonstrations using the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K and Artist Pro 22 (Gen2), showcasing how these advanced tools enhance the digital art creation process. Attendees observed the entire creative process from sketch to finished artwork, with many getting hands-on experience to create their first digital pieces.

XPPen prioritizes user experience across all facets, from product functionality to customer interaction. By actively collecting feedback from visitors, the brand demonstrated its commitment to a user-driven philosophy. Every attendee who tried out XPPen products or visited the booth received specially designed gifts as a token of appreciation for their support. These items reflect XPPen's gratitude and serve as a reminder that user engagement inspires continuous innovation, helping the brand create better tools for artists worldwide.

Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K: Redefine the Artistry of Colors

At this event, XPPen showcased an impressive array of digital creative products, with the standout being its flagship drawing display, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K. This innovative display garnered significant attention from creative professionals, thanks to its exceptional color performance and advanced features. Boasting 16,384 pressure levels powered by the X3 Pro Series Stylus and a design that won a 2024 Red Dot Award, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K sets a new industry benchmark.

As the first 4K Calman Verified 24-inch drawing display, it delivers ultra HD visuals with stunning detail. The inclusion of X-Color Master, a comprehensive color solution developed in collaboration with Calman, ensures scientific color calibration. With professional-grade color precision (Delta E

Magic Note Pad: Switch, Create, and Work in Perfect Hue

XPPen also introduced the innovative Magic Note Pad, a device that transforms digital workflows with its groundbreaking X-Paper Display. This innovative tool features three customizable color modes that adapt seamlessly to any task, ranging from monochrome document review to full-color creative projects. Attendees were impressed by the simplicity of switching between modes with the X-Paper Key, which combines the eye comfort of ink paper with vibrant color capabilities when needed.

The Magic Note Pad pairs perfectly with the advanced 16K pressure levels and X3 Pro Pencil 2, allowing users to engage in precise note-taking and sketching across all viewing modes. Operating on a native Android system, the slim and stylish Magic Note Pad not only enhances productivity but also offers entertainment versatility, making it the ultimate all-in-one digital companion for users. Its presence at the event sparked excitement among attendees, who were eager to explore its multifaceted functionalities.

Other popular products included the Magic Drawing Pad, Artist Pro 16 (Gen2), Artist Pro 22 (Gen2), and Deco 01V3/Deco 640, which also drew significant attention from visitors.

What's Next?

This exhibition reaffirmed the incredible passion for digital art within the creative community, highlighting the strong connection that artists have with innovative tools. In response to this enthusiasm, XPPen is excited to announce the expansion of its 2025 Creative Tour to Birmingham, Manchester, and beyond, delivering even more hands-on product experiences for X-fans in the UK. Attendees can look forward to engaging with XPPen at upcoming events, including Anime Con UK from June 13-15 and Megacon Live on July 26-27, where XPPen will continue to inspire creativity and innovation.

The journey continues, and for more details on innovative products and upcoming events, please visit the XPPen Official Website or follow XPPen's official social media channels.