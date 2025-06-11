Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet Expands Hardwood Flooring Installation Services In Santa Cruz, CA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"hardwood flooring installation santa cruz"Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet, a leading flooring retailer in Santa Cruz, is expanding its hardwood flooring installation services to meet growing demand throughout Santa Cruz. Homeowners are increasingly turning to hardwood floors for their beauty, durability, and timeless appeal-and Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet is helping make those projects easier than ever with expert guidance, free estimates, and 0% financing options.

June 11, 2025 - Known for its wide selection of flooring options and commitment to customer service, Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet offers professional Santa Cruz hardwood installation services . The store features premium hardwood collections from top brands such as Shaw, COREtec, Monarch, and Mohawk, with options ranging from classic oak to modern wide-plank European styles.

“With more homeowners investing in hardwood flooring to enhance both home value and everyday living, we're excited to expand our hardwood flooring installation services across Santa Cruz,” said Lou Versman, owner of Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet.“Our expert installers, personalized service, and top-quality materials ensure every project exceeds expectations.”







In addition to its focus on hardwood flooring installation, Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet offers a diverse range of flooring products to suit every style and budget. Shoppers can explore luxury vinyl plank (LVP), carpet, linoleum, laminate, bamboo, reclaimed wood, and other eco-friendly options. All installations are performed by skilled, experienced professionals to deliver flawless results.

The company also provides free in-home estimates and 0% financing for 12 months, making hardwood flooring installation projects more accessible to Santa Cruz homeowners this season.

With decades of experience and a reputation built on trust, Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet continues to serve Santa Cruz County with expert flooring solutions and unmatched customer care. Residents interested in upgrading to hardwood flooring are encouraged to visit the store or schedule a free estimate today.