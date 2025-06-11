‏ Legal Blood Alcohol Limit For Drivers Reduced To 50Mg

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) The Traffic Department announced on Wednesday that amended 2025 regulations governing driving under the influence of alcohol have officially come into effect following their publication in the Official Gazette.The revised instructions reduce the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers from 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood to 50 milligrams, in a move aimed at tightening road safety standards.Under the new rules, any driver whose BAC is 50 mg/100 ml or higher as confirmed by a formal report from an accredited laboratory or hospital will be deemed in violation of the law and subject to penalties outlined in the country's traffic code.Violators will face the following consequences:A fine of JD250,Transfer of both driver and vehicle to the nearest police station,A two-month suspension of the driver's license.The Traffic Department urged drivers to strictly comply with the updated regulations to avoid legal consequences and to help ensure public safety on the roads.