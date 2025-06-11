Denarius Metals Announces Voting Results Of The Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders Held Today

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders holding 56,914,696 shares, being 52.09% of the outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date, were represented by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:

Item Description of Matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) 1. Fixing the number of directors at six Approved For 56,724,120

Against 190,575 99.67%

0.33% 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed or elected:







Serafino Iacono Approved For 54,337,668

Withheld 35,600 99.94%

0.06%

Federico Restrepo-Solano Approved For 54,318,869

Withheld 54,399 99.90%

0.10%

Paul Sparkes Approved For 54,327,068

Withheld 46,200 99.92%

0.08%

Mateo Restrepo Villegas Approved For 54,327,068

Withheld 46,200 99.92%

0.08%

Francisco Sole Approved For 54,343,768

Withheld 29,500 99.95%

0.05%

Patricia Herrera Paba Approved For 54,339,269

Withheld 33,999 99.94%

0.06% 3. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors Approved For 56,908,196

Withheld 6,500 99.99%

0.01%

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals recently commenced mining operations at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has recently been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Michael Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

...







