Pride At Work Canada Closes The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
This meaningful event reflects the growing recognition that uplifting 2SLGBTQIA+ human rights in the workplace is not just a matter of equity, but a strategic business imperative. By championing welcoming cultures, employers empower current and future talent to thrive authentically. With a national network of over 250 Proud Partners, Pride at Work Canada demonstrates that organizations across sectors are not only celebrating Pride, but actively working year-round to build safer, more inclusive, and equitable workplaces for all.
The vision that Pride at Work Canada shares with their employer members is a Canada where every individual can achieve their full potential at work, regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Andrew Perez
Media Contact
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment