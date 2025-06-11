Cydcor Earns Prestigious DIRECTV Dealer Of The Year Revolution Award For The 9Th Consecutive Year
"At Cydcor, we measure success by the impact we make and the relationships we build. Our commitment to WOWing clients is grounded in our unwavering focus on sales, quality, and retention-the pillars that anchor our efforts," said Cydcor President & CEO Vera Quinn. "Being named DIRECTV Dealer of the Year for the ninth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization, especially our incredible sales network, and the high standards we uphold in every interaction."
DIRECTV, Assistant Vice President Eric King, also commented on Cydcor's sales excellence, saying, "Cydcor continues to execute with excellence and reaches new milestones each year. Our collaboration with their team continues to yield outstanding results as we see great quality and alignment on our platform objectives."
Cydcor remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, excellence, and teamwork. The company is committed to providing its clients with innovative solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible results, and it is proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of its partners.
For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit .
