White House Drops New Bombshell, Says Donald Trump 'Won't Allow Mob Rule In America'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her latest briefing, stated, "President Trump will never allow mob rule to prevail in America. The most basic duty of government is to preserve law and order, and this administration embraces that sacred responsibility."
"Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass shamefully failed to meet their sworn obligations to their citizens," Leavitt continued.
Los Angeles is a Democrat-run state, and the arrival of the US National Guard in the downtown regions increased concerns among critics that the US was transitioning into 'authoritarian' rule. During the ongoing events, the Governor and Mayor of Los Angeles criticised the federal decision to deploy the US National Guard, among other policies undertaken during this time. This resulted in the latest hitback by the White House.Leavitt defends Trump's 'insurrectionist' comment
Leavitt also asserted that the White House is trying to find out who is funding the protesters, whom Trump recently called "paid insurrectionists". Trump had claimed that the protestors had professional anti-riot equipment. When Leavitt was asked about it, she responded saying,“It's a good question the president is raising, and one we are looking into, about who is funding these insurrectionists.”Also Read | Trump sees political future for all his children, shares parenting secrets
Such was the massive impact of the LA raids, a new countrywide protest has now been planned, named 'No Kings'. This protest event will be held across the country on June 14, and it will coincide with Donald Trump's parade in Washington DC. According to reports, nearly 3 million people are expected to gather in these protests across the streets of America.
