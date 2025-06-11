Scientific Global Co-Founder And Partner, Kerri Riccardo, Announced As An MM+M 2025 Women Of Distinction Honoree

Kerri Riccardo_MM&M Women of Distinction Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing & Media (MM+M) celebrated its 2025 Women of Distinction honorees on June 3 in New York City at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. Now in its 10th year, the MM+M Women of Distinction program recognizes healthcare marketing executives who have significantly impacted their organizations during the past year.

Kerri Riccardo is a Co-Founder and Partner at Scientific Global (SG), where she spearheads the development of bold, innovative market expansion strategies that drive measurable results. Renowned for her visionary leadership, Kerri was among the first to recognize the vital role Nurse Practitioners play in patient health and well-being, proactively championing their needs through MedComms initiatives.“Kerri brings creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and genuine compassion to everything she does,” notes her business Partner, Jennifer Rudolph. With experience spanning hundreds of brands across nearly every therapeutic area-including rare diseases, broad portfolios, and blockbuster products-Kerri's expertise and passion continue to shape the industry.

"Medical marketing stands out as an industry where women are leading the charge," said Lecia Bushak, editor of pharma at MM+M. "For the 10th year in a row, we've been highlighting the extraordinary work of women who are driving creativity and innovation in the industry, as well as shaping the future of healthcare."

The 2025 Women of Distinction honorees will be featured in the July-August print edition of MM+M.

About Scientific Global

Scientific Global (SG) is a promotional, female-owned and operated MedComms agency based in New York, with offices in London and Toronto. Structured to move brands forward, SG is laser-focused on amplifying the power of MedComms to accelerate the adoption of transformational products, devices, and diagnostics for the people who need them most.

About MM+M

(Medical Marketing + Media) is the premier media brand covering pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization. Since 1966, MM+M has delivered trusted, timely content through breaking news, in-depth analysis, monthly print features, and award-winning podcasts. Reaching an executive audience across pharma, medical devices, diagnostics, and health marketing, MM+M is the industry's go-to source for insights, trends, and best practices that help healthcare marketers thrive.

