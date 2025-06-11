Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS


2025-06-11 06:17:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 15, 2025, were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

196,810,966

89.51 %

23,058,289

10.49 %

Gregory David

208,412,870

94.79 %

11,456,386

5.21 %

Elisa D. Garcia C.

216,063,292

98.27 %

3,805,964

1.73 %

Stephen Gunn

195,124,565

88.75 %

24,744,691

11.25 %

Kristin Mugford

215,199,342

97.88 %

4,669,914

2.12 %

Nicholas Nomicos

199,095,039

90.55 %

20,774,066

9.45 %

Neil Rossy

215,026,432

97.80 %

4,842,824

2.20 %

Samira Sakhia

217,079,604

98.73 %

2,789,652

1.27 %

Thecla Sweeney

216,513,729

98.47 %

3,355,527

1.53 %

Huw Thomas

208,940,259

95.03 %

10,928,997

4.97 %

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN11062025003732001241ID1109663207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search