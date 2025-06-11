DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
196,810,966
|
89.51 %
|
23,058,289
|
10.49 %
|
Gregory David
|
208,412,870
|
94.79 %
|
11,456,386
|
5.21 %
|
Elisa D. Garcia C.
|
216,063,292
|
98.27 %
|
3,805,964
|
1.73 %
|
Stephen Gunn
|
195,124,565
|
88.75 %
|
24,744,691
|
11.25 %
|
Kristin Mugford
|
215,199,342
|
97.88 %
|
4,669,914
|
2.12 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
199,095,039
|
90.55 %
|
20,774,066
|
9.45 %
|
Neil Rossy
|
215,026,432
|
97.80 %
|
4,842,824
|
2.20 %
|
Samira Sakhia
|
217,079,604
|
98.73 %
|
2,789,652
|
1.27 %
|
Thecla Sweeney
|
216,513,729
|
98.47 %
|
3,355,527
|
1.53 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
208,940,259
|
95.03 %
|
10,928,997
|
4.97 %
About Dollarama
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.
