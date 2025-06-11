DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 15, 2025, were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 196,810,966 89.51 % 23,058,289 10.49 % Gregory David 208,412,870 94.79 % 11,456,386 5.21 % Elisa D. Garcia C. 216,063,292 98.27 % 3,805,964 1.73 % Stephen Gunn 195,124,565 88.75 % 24,744,691 11.25 % Kristin Mugford 215,199,342 97.88 % 4,669,914 2.12 % Nicholas Nomicos 199,095,039 90.55 % 20,774,066 9.45 % Neil Rossy 215,026,432 97.80 % 4,842,824 2.20 % Samira Sakhia 217,079,604 98.73 % 2,789,652 1.27 % Thecla Sweeney 216,513,729 98.47 % 3,355,527 1.53 % Huw Thomas 208,940,259 95.03 % 10,928,997 4.97 %

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

