Next-Gen Code Embeds Full Usage Directions For Food And Drugs, Helping Those With Disabilities-No Wi-Fi

INDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HD Barcode LLC proudly introduces“HD InfoCode”, a groundbreaking 2D barcode designed to“revolutionize product labeling” and“enhance consumer accessibility”. Unlike traditional UPC or QR codes, HD InfoCode can store“up to 50,000 times more data than a standard barcode” and“225 times more than a QR code”, ensuring“instant access to detailed usage instructions”-all“without requiring an internet connection”.Placed conveniently on labels, cartons, or price tags,“HD InfoCode empowers consumers” by offering an“easy-to-scan solution” for product directions and ingredient details. Information can be retrieved using“Android and Apple store apps” or an in-store“PC reading station”, which provides“voice readouts” to assist individuals with“visual impairments or reading disabilities-whether online or offline”.“Enhancing Food Transparency and Accessibility”HD InfoCode delivers“game-changing benefits” for grocery stores and pharmacies, improving product labeling and consumer trust:-“Complete Ingredient Transparency” – As an optional feature, a“second code can be embedded” with a full ingredient list, including food allergens, country of origin, GMO status, and other critical warnings. Stores can also link these codes to a dedicated“app”, enabling customers to“identify allergens” for themselves and their families.-“Instant Access” – Customers can scan HD InfoCode“without Wi-Fi”, retrieving“all relevant product details” directly from the printed code.-“Text-to-Speech Support” – A built-in“Zoom function” allows users to visually match images to physical products, while“voice readout technology” assists individuals with“reading disabilities or vision impairments”.“A New Standard for Pharmaceutical Labeling”The“European Union mandates Braille labeling” on pharmaceutical products, but it only includes“basic details” such as product name and dosage. HD InfoCode“expands accessibility” by offering:-“Braille Navigation” – Strategically placed Braille dots help visually impaired users“locate and scan the code”, triggering a“voice readout” of the instructions. Codes can be generated in“multiple languages”, ensuring users receive information in“their preferred language” when available on their smartphone.-“Secure Data Retrieval” – Unlike QR codes, which may redirect users to“phishing or malware sites”, HD InfoCode guarantees“verified and accurate product information”. HD Barcode LLC provides an“automated text comparison tool”, ensuring printed information matches the encoded data.-“Sign Language Support” – Integrated with an“in-store PC reader”, HD InfoCode can link to“instructional videos”, providing additional accessibility for consumers.“Advanced Security and Product Authentication, All in One Code”Beyond assisting consumers, HD InfoCode offers“built-in security features” for manufacturers. By integrating“HD SmartCode”, businesses can“detect counterfeit products and prevent diversion”-ensuring only authorized smartphones can decode the information.“About HD Barcode LLC”"HD Barcode is a pioneering innovator in secure, high-density barcode technology, committed to enhancing product labeling with advanced solutions that improve consumer accessibility and security. Its technology is protected under Patent No. US20110240749A1."With HD InfoCode, businesses can provide“critical product information instantly and securely-without relying on external databases or cloud storage”.For more information, visit:

