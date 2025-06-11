Renée James Will Join Portland General Electric Board Of Directors, Effective June 11, 2025

Renée James Will Join Portland General Electric Board Of Directors, Effective June 11, 2025
PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renée James has been appointed to the Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR ) ("PGE" or the "Company") board of directors, effective June 11, 2025.
"We are pleased to welcome Renée to the PGE Board," said Jim Torgerson, chair of PGE's board of directors. "Renée brings valuable experience from the technology sector at a time when reshoring and onshoring of high-tech and semiconductor manufacturing are driving growth in our industry."
Renée James is the founder, Chair and CEO of Portland based Ampere Computing. Previously, she held a variety of leadership positions at Intel Corporation, including serving as President as well as the Executive Vice President to lead research and development and global manufacturing operations.
James has vast, global operating experience in both hardware and software development and manufacturing of semiconductors. She has led several development sites around the globe as well as directed Intel's government affairs in those regions. She holds a BA and MBA from the University of Oregon. She currently serves on the board of Citigroup, Inc.
James will serve on Portland General Electric's Compensation, Culture and Talent Committee and the Finance and Operations Committee.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR ) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 950,000 customers serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE was ranked the No. 1 utility in the 2024 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index and is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. In 2024, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.5 million and volunteered nearly 23,000 hours to more than 480 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit
Contact Info:
PGE Communications, [email protected] ; 503-464-2067
Acerca de la compañía Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR ) es una empresa de energía integrada que genera, transmite y distribuye electricidad a más de 950,000 clientes y presta servicio a un área de 1.9 millones de habitantes de Oregón. Desde 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) impulsa el avance de la sociedad al suministrar energía eléctrica segura, económica, fiable y cada vez más limpia, a la vez que trabaja para transformar los sistemas de energía y satisfacer las necesidades cambiantes de los clientes. Los clientes de PGE han establecido el estándar para la priorización de la energía limpia, y tenemos el principal programa de energía renovable voluntario del país. PGE se clasificó como la empresa de servicios públicos número 1 en el índice Forrester 2024 de experiencia del cliente en EE. UU., y se compromete a reducir las emisiones de su suministro eléctrico minorista en un 80 % para 2030 y en un 100 % para 2040. En 2024, empleados, exempleados jubilados de PGE y la PGE Foundation (Fundación PGE) donaron $5.5 millones y ofrecieron aproximadamente 23,000 horas de trabajo voluntario a más de 480 organizaciones sin fines de lucro. Para obtener más información, visite .
Información de contacto:
PGE Communications (Comunicaciones de PGE), [email protected] ; 503-464-2067
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's investments in projects that advance its decarbonization strategy and other sustainability goals as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; trade tariffs and related market volatility and supply chain disruptions; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
CONTACT:
PGE Communications Team
[email protected]
503.464.2067
Source: Portland General Company
SOURCE Portland General CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment