CLEAR, T-Mobile Modernize Workforce Identity Verification To Strengthen Enterprise Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) T-Mobile rolled out CLEAR1 to enhance identity verification processes for employees and other team members, adding a fast, secure, and scalable biometric MFA layer across its operations.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced that it worked with T-Mobile to deploy CLEAR1, the identity platform for enterprises, across its operations.

CLEAR1 enables seamless and secure identity verification for employees, an experience that is as simple as taking a selfie. With this biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution, T-Mobile is able to verify employees and other team members based on who they are – not just the phones and laptops they use or the passwords and security questions they know.

T-Mobile uses CLEAR1 as an enhanced way to authenticate access to its platforms and systems using biometric MFA, which replaces legacy methods like passwords and one-time PINs.

“As cyber threats grow more complex and bad actors become more sophisticated, further securing T-Mobile starts with knowing exactly who's behind the screen,” said Mark Clancy, SVP, Cybersecurity at T-Mobile .“CLEAR1 gives us a strong, identity-first approach that helps us build trust across our systems by verifying the person - not just their credentials. It's a key step in strengthening our identity verification and better protecting our infrastructure, teams and customers.”

"Identity is the foundation of trust in every organization," said Jon Schlegel, Chief Security Officer at CLEAR. “CLEAR1 empowers businesses to strengthen security, reduce friction, and build confidence across their workforce. We're proud to help organizations meet today's threats head-on with a solution that's fast, secure, and built for the real world.”

Today's cybercriminals are outpacing outdated screening and authentication methods, posing as trusted employees to gain access to sensitive systems and data. According to estimates from the U.S. Treasury, State Department, and FBI scams involving fake IT workers have generated hundreds of millions of dollars annually since 2018 - highlighting the need for identity-first strategies that strengthen cybersecurity and protect business continuity.

CLEAR1 empowers organizations in the fight against sophisticated cyber threats by anchoring authentication in real identity, drawing from identity signals across biometrics, documents, device, and source corroboration–to maximize security and minimize friction for employees.

For more information on how T-Mobile is using CLEAR1, visit: verifywithclear.com/post/case-study-t-mobile

