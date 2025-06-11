Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bookingcentral Releases A New Booking Platform For RV Rental Companies


2025-06-11 05:15:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking platforms has announced a new version of the popular booking system for RV rental companies.

BookingCentral's booking platform includes customer text-messaging, rental agreements, customizable check-in and check-out, before and after pictures/video, fleet management and damage management in a single app.

BookingCentral makes it easy for RV rental companies to take bookings directly from their own website and manage their RV fleet.

About

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for RV rental businesses. For more information, visit or call 1-877-220-9120.


