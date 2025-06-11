HIP Video Promo Presents: Christopher Cross Premieres New Music Video 'Ride Like The Wind' On Music-News

Remastered 'Ride Like the Wind' Brings Grammy-Winning Yacht Rock Pioneer's Timeless Hit to New Generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How many artists can say that their debut album-the very first collection they ever unveiled-not only won enough Grammys to fill one hand, but made Grammy history by sweeping the“Big Four” most prestigious awards in a single night? Christopher Cross is living proof that it's possible to shoot for the stars and actually reach them. Just before the dawn of MTV, an emerging genre-later coined yacht-rock-brought the sun-drenched ease of a salty breeze to every corner of the globe. In 1979, one man dominated the airwaves and quickly became a defining influence of an iconic era.

Since then, his musical journey has never idled-he launched his own label, released 12 studio albums, landed numerous Top 10 singles, and even received an Emmy Award nomination. Those longing to reconnect with their decade-long favorites, or who have just discovered this gem of an artist for the very first time, can indulge in the expanded edition of Christopher Cross now, which was released digitally on May 2, with a deluxe 2LP vinyl edition coming this summer. The reissue includes never-before-heard material such as early demos, Japan-only tracks, and fan treasures like“Mary Ann,”“Passengers,” and“Smiles of Angels,” all accompanied by new liner notes from acclaimed music journalist Gene Sculatti. Don't miss Cross on tour in cities across the US this summer, as he graces the stage with Toto and Men at Work.

Anyone even remotely conscious in 1979 likely remembers“Ride Like the Wind.” As Cross's lead single, it opened up the floodgates for what was to come on his Grammy-winning 1979 self-titled album.“Ride Like the Wind” is the perfect storm-brought to life with the help of some of the most renowned session musicians at that time, it's a tapestry of sizzling summertime invigoration-weaving together a big band“wall of sound,” mesmerizing vocals, a touch of drama, and the pure exhilaration of escape that would become a staple of the genre. It's only fitting that Michael McDonald-the deep, soulful voice behind tracks of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers-echoes Cross's account of the adrenaline-pumping journey as a background vocalist. Overflowing with a retro, rebellious spirit, the remastered track on the album's expanded edition does much more than breathe new life into the original; it serves as a vessel to bring a bygone era back into the light of day, reintroducing a new generation to Cross's timeless allure and enduring star power.

Originally released just before the dawn of MTV, the platinum-selling track's first official music video comes more than four decades after it first hit the airwaves. Starring an enchanting cast of rebels, the nostalgic“Ride Like the Wind” music video feels like watching a scene pulled straight out of a gritty '70s carsploitation film-if those films had been bold enough to leave the men out of the picture. Channeling the high-octane energy of cult classics like Zabriskie Point, Vanishing Point, and Two-Lane Blacktop, it thrives on the dusty defiance of a desert standoff-a place where the road was both a battleground and a metaphor for conflict and resistance. Cross's intoxicating tale of racing-trying to get ahead of something, flying down desolate roads with no end in sight-couldn't be more of a perfect match. Unfurling like a reel of film, the video keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, practically feeling the waves of scorching heat as the drama unfolds.“The goal was simple: to have fun, lean into the pulse of the track, and unleash that wild '70s energy - muscle cars tearing through the desert, shot on vintage anamorphics, chasing something just out of reach,” said Director Andrea Calvetti.“What makes me most proud is how fans reimagined the genre's legacy. This time, it's an all-female cast behind the wheel-not passengers in someone else's story, but drivers of their own wild ride.”

More Christopher Cross at HIP Video Promo

More Christopher Cross on his website

More Christopher Cross on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.