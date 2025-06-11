JERA Announces Milestone Agreements With U.S. Partners To Secure Up To 5.5 Million Tonnes Of New Long-Term LNG Supply Annually Over 20 Years
|
Seller
|
NextDecade Corporation
|
Buyer
|
JERA Co., Inc.
|
Project
|
Rio Grande LNG
|
Location
|
Texas
|
Contract Term
|
20 years from COD
|
Contract Volume
|
Approx. 2.0 MTPA
|
Deliver Terms
|
FOB
< Sales and Purchase Agreement with Commonwealth LNG >
|
Seller
|
Commonwealth LNG
|
Buyer
|
JERA Co., Inc.
|
Project
|
Commonwealth LNG
|
Location
|
Louisiana
|
Contract Term
|
20 Years from COD
|
Contract Volume
|
Approx. 1.0 MTPA
|
Deliver Terms
|
FOB
< Heads of Agreement with Sempra Infrastructure >
|
Seller
|
Sempra Infrastructure
|
Buyer
|
JERA Co., Inc.
|
Project
|
Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
|
Location
|
Texas
|
Contract Term
|
20 years from COD
|
Contract Volume
|
Approx. 1.5 MTPA
|
Deliver Terms
|
FOB
< Heads of Agreement with Cheniere Marketing >
|
Seller
|
Cheniere Marketing LLC
|
Buyer
|
JERA Co., Inc.
|
Project
|
Corpus Christi LNG and Sabine Pass LNG
|
Location
|
Texas and Louisiana
|
Contract Term
|
More than 20 years
|
Contract Volume
|
Up to 1.0 MTPA
|
Deliver Terms
|
FOB
Appendix II – Overview of Referenced Agreements
< Sales and Purchase Agreement with Venture Global >
|
Seller
|
Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC
|
Buyer
|
JERA Co., Inc.
|
Project
|
CP2 LNG
|
Location
|
Louisiana
|
Contract Term
|
20 years from COD
|
Contract Volume
|
Approx. 1.0 MTPA
|
Deliver Terms
|
FOB
SOURCE JERA Americas, Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment