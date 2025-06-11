Collective Metals Announces Private Placement Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the“ Company ” or“ Collective ”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the“ Offering ”) of up to 4,180,000 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,800.00. Each Unit shall consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each a“ Share ”) and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each a“ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months. Closing is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. The Units will be offered to qualified investors in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under the Placement. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available. About Collective Metals: Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company's flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3. The Company's Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li2O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. The Whitemud Project, with several identified pegmatite outcrops, neighbours the Landings Lake Project and consists of 381 single cell mining claims totaling 7,775 hectares. Social Media

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Placement; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the completion of the Placement. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.