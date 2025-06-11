Equifax Introduces Optimal Pathtm Interactive Score Planner

Powered by the Equifax CloudTM and Patented EFX Capabilities, Optimal Path Gives Organizations a Powerful Tool to Help U.S. Consumers Advance Financial Health and Achieve Personalized Credit Score Goals

ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) is leveraging the power of the Equifax CloudTM and patented EFX capabilities to introduce the new Optimal PathTM interactive score planner. Optimal Path is designed to help financial institutions, employers, benefits providers, and other organizations provide consumers with personalized, actionable credit score plans within their existing consumer financial health initiatives and platforms. The new, white labeled offering is a highly personalized planner that integrates with each consumer's current Equifax credit profile, provides specific tasks that they can execute over time to help reach their target VantageScore® 3.0 score, and evolves recommendations monthly as consumers take action.

"The Equifax Cloud has enabled us to build a strong foundation for innovation – one that maximizes our EFX capabilities for the rapid development of solutions that can help more people live their financial best," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "We understand that each person's financial situation is unique, and their path to achieving their financial goals should be highly personalized. Optimal Path is designed to turn credit data into clear, actionable guidance with recommendations that are informed not just by the current credit file, but by AI-driven insights from similar consumers who achieved comparable score objectives."

As individuals seek to build credit, or prepare for a major financial milestone like the purchase of a home or automobile, many turn to their benefits providers for financial tools and resources. Pre-packaged solutions like credit score simulators can be complex to navigate, and less technical solutions like score planners may only provide point-in-time snapshots rather than ongoing content that is personalized to individual needs. Optimal Path follows a consumer on their financial journey, utilizing two unique Equifax patents to suggest the most actionable positive behavior for that particular user that can lead to the desired credit score objective. The solution is designed for ease of access through trusted benefit and consumer platforms.

"More and more organizations are providing financial tools to their employees, customers, and stakeholders, but find that engagement with static platforms is very limited. Optimal Path was designed to reach consumers at every step of their financial journey, with deeply personalized plans that encourage more engagement and financial improvement than generic credit-building tools," said Felipe Castillo, Chief Product Officer for U.S. Information Solutions at Equifax. "Consumers can set their credit score goal, identify specific action steps to meet that goal, and visualize how the steps they've taken have helped them get closer to their goal each month."

Available through an Application Programming Interface (API), Optimal Path can be easily embedded into a variety of user interfaces, creating a seamless experience for the end user. Once integrated, Optimal Path delivers:



Personalized Goal Setting: Consumers can set their desired credit score goal as well as a timeframe of three months to one year to reach that goal. Understanding that plans change, goals and timeframes can be easily adjusted by the user.

AI-Powered, Specific Recommendations: Advanced AI analytics are used to analyze each user's credit profile in real-time and recommend specific tasks – such as reducing past due amounts or lowering credit utilization – the person can perform each month to help them achieve their goals.

Estimated Score Impact: Each task presented shows the potential positive impact on the consumer's VantageScore 3.0 credit score. Monthly Updates: Optimal Path reports the consumer's current VantageScore 3.0 credit score and performance metrics each month and creates new tasks on a monthly basis. Updates are provided until the plan reaches the end date set by the consumer.

Optimal Path is available now for integration into existing consumer financial health initiatives. Equifax uses AI Systems in a transparent, trustworthy, fair, explainable, and secure manner, to provide benefits to consumers and customers. Learn more about patented EFX capabilities.

