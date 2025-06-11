The Award-Winning Esperanza Unveils A Luxury Rooftop Dining Experience With Its Grand Reopening In Manhattan Beach
Michelin-Recognized Culinary Landmark Reopens June 26 with Elevated Design, Authentic Sonoran Flavors & Refined Coastal Vibe
309 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
| @esperanzamanhattanbeach
Reservations Open June 12: [email protected] | (424) 422-0057
Hours: Dinner Service begins June 26 from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.; daily hours to be announced
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Bay's beloved culinary landmark Esperanza Cocina de la Playa is back, and better than ever. On June 26 , Esperanza reopens with a reimagined rooftop dining experience , for an unforgettable Baja escape right in the heart of Manhattan Beach.
Esperanza's grand reopening spotlights an elevated rooftop oasis , featuring bold new design elements, a Michelin Guide-recognized menu and a reinvigorated beverage program for a multi-sensory experience.
"This isn't just a reopening; it's a reminder of why Esperanza has been the heartbeat of Manhattan Beach since 2021," said Greg Newman, President and CEO of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group. "We didn't build a new rooftop - we elevated the one guests already loved, with richer design, deeper flavor, and a vibe that feels like a true escape."
ROOFTOP REDEFINED: CROWN JEWEL IN THE SKY
The new rooftop space is set to become the South Bay's most coveted destination for sunset dinners and daytime lounging. Architect Gulla Jónsdóttir - winner of Hospitality Design Magazine's HD Award and Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year for Esperanza - returns with a rooftop design that combines Cabo's relaxed elegance with Mexico City's energy.
Now, with the rooftop expansion and refreshed interior, Esperanza is positioned to reassert itself as the premier dining and lifestyle destination in the South Bay .
AUTHENTIC SONORAN FLAVORS, ELEVATED
The menu honors the traditional combo-plate culture of Sonoran cuisine, featuring elevated ingredients . The result is a menu that's rooted in authenticity but elevated through execution.
"We're not overcomplicating things. We're using filet instead of carne asada, the finest cheeses, and tortillas made from scratch," said Alvarez. "We're letting the natural flavors shine and leave an impression that lingers long after the last bite."
The beverage program features one of the South Bay's most extensive tequila and mezcal collections , a globally curated wine list, and craft cocktails designed for rooftop sipping.
Media Contact:
Vince DiNatale
Solid State Marketing
760-214-0984
[email protected]
SOURCE EsperanzaWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment