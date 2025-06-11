The Award-Winning Esperanza Unveils A Luxury Rooftop Dining Experience With Its Grand Reopening In Manhattan Beach

Michelin-Recognized Culinary Landmark Reopens June 26 with Elevated Design, Authentic Sonoran Flavors & Refined Coastal Vibe

309 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

| @esperanzamanhattanbeach

Reservations Open June 12: [email protected] | (424) 422-0057

Hours: Dinner Service begins June 26 from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.; daily hours to be announced

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Bay's beloved culinary landmark Esperanza Cocina de la Playa is back, and better than ever. On June 26 , Esperanza reopens with a reimagined rooftop dining experience , for an unforgettable Baja escape right in the heart of Manhattan Beach.

Esperanza's grand reopening spotlights an elevated rooftop oasis , featuring bold new design elements, a Michelin Guide-recognized menu and a reinvigorated beverage program for a multi-sensory experience.

"This isn't just a reopening; it's a reminder of why Esperanza has been the heartbeat of Manhattan Beach since 2021," said Greg Newman, President and CEO of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group. "We didn't build a new rooftop - we elevated the one guests already loved, with richer design, deeper flavor, and a vibe that feels like a true escape."

ROOFTOP REDEFINED: CROWN JEWEL IN THE SKY

The new rooftop space is set to become the South Bay's most coveted destination for sunset dinners and daytime lounging. Architect Gulla Jónsdóttir - winner of Hospitality Design Magazine's HD Award and Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year for Esperanza - returns with a rooftop design that combines Cabo's relaxed elegance with Mexico City's energy.

Now, with the rooftop expansion and refreshed interior, Esperanza is positioned to reassert itself as the premier dining and lifestyle destination in the South Bay .

AUTHENTIC SONORAN FLAVORS, ELEVATED

The menu honors the traditional combo-plate culture of Sonoran cuisine, featuring elevated ingredients . The result is a menu that's rooted in authenticity but elevated through execution.

"We're not overcomplicating things. We're using filet instead of carne asada, the finest cheeses, and tortillas made from scratch," said Alvarez. "We're letting the natural flavors shine and leave an impression that lingers long after the last bite."

The beverage program features one of the South Bay's most extensive tequila and mezcal collections , a globally curated wine list, and craft cocktails designed for rooftop sipping.

