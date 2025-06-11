Wabash Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers For 2024

LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) , a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, recognizes 38 of its top suppliers with 2024 Wabash Supplier Awards for supply chain excellence.

Each year, Wabash presents awards to top suppliers for excellence in supply chain performance, considering criteria such as innovation, quality, delivery, cost and service. The company's highest honor is its Pinnacle Award, which recognizes the company's supplier of the year. This year's Pinnacle Award winners are Fastenal of Winona, Minnesota, and Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp of Buffalo, New York.

“Our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our customers depends on strong, collaborative supplier relationships,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global supply chain for Wabash.“Partners like Fastenal and Whiting Door exemplify what it means to go beyond transactional support. They bring ideas to the table, help us solve complex challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the performance and reliability our customers expect. We're proud to recognize their outstanding contributions with our highest supplier honor.”

With more than 3,600 in-market locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, wholesale, and state and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, they offer a unique combination of capabilities to help their customers reduce cost, risk and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This high-touch, high-tech approach is reflected in their tagline, Where Industry Meets InnovationTM. This award marks Fastenal's third overall Wabash supplier award and its first Pinnacle Award.

Founded in 1953, Whiting Door is the leading manufacturer of dry freight, insulated and specialty roll-up doors for the transportation industry. A fourth-generation, family-owned company, Whiting has built its reputation on quality, innovation and customer support-underscored by ISO-certified processes and a commitment to continuous improvement. With three manufacturing locations, Whiting is well-positioned to efficiently serve customers from coast to coast. This year marks Whiting's seventh overall Wabash supplier award and its first Pinnacle Award.

“When Fastenal began its partnership with Wabash three years ago, we asked a simple but important question: What does success look like? The response was clear - Wabash needed Fastenal to operate as if we were part of the Wabash team, bringing forward ideas that would drive efficiencies and reduce costs,” stated Bryce Burgess, Fastenal's National Account Business Manager.“Being presented with the Pinnacle Award is a testament to the hard work and commitment both teams have invested in developing this strategic relationship. We are truly honored and excited to continue growing together and exploring new opportunities for shared success.”

“Our relationship with Wabash spans many years and is built on shared goals and a mutual commitment to serving our end-user customers,” said Ben Whiting, Vice President of Corporate Development at Whiting Door.“From manufacturing to in-the-field support, we're proud to be a trusted partner that delivers reliable solutions and adds value throughout the supply chain. Being honored with the Pinnacle Award is a meaningful recognition of the dedication our team brings to this partnership every day.”

Twenty-nine companies earned Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. These select group of suppliers have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence and logistics optimization that support Wabash's growth and accelerating innovation.