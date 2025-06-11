Wabash Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers For 2024
|Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):
|Alcorn Industrial
|Lafayette Steel Sales
|All State Fastener
|Landstar System, Inc.
|American Logistics Service, LLC dba KTB Global
|Maxion Wheels
|AMT Trucking
|Old Dominion Freight Line
|CDW
|Phillips Industries
|Clarience Technologies
|Pink Team
|Constellium
|Process Development & Fabrication
|Crossroads Galvanizing
|R2X LLC
|Dayton Freight
|Spurlock Transport LLC
|Dow Chemical
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|Hendrickson
|Topshelf Wood Packaging
|Hydro
|TransLand
|Hynes Industries
|Venture Logistics
|Jost International
| Webb Wheel
|KW Plastics Recycling
In addition, Axel Logistics, Creative Producers Group Agency, Elliott Company of Indianapolis, ESAB México, GardaWorld Security Services, Topper Industrial, and Wiley Metal Fabrication received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.
Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You
Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)SM, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com .
Media Contact:
Heidi Murphy
(312) 248-8856
...
