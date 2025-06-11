Optimove Releases 2025 Consumer Summer Shopping Report: Economic Anxiety Spurs Demand For Personalization And Empathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 83% of consumers concerned about inflation; 70% start summer shopping early; personalization, empathy, and omnichannel experiences drive brand loyalty

New York, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing , today released its Optimove Insights 2025 Consumer Summer Shopping Report , revealing that U.S. consumers are entering the season with a cautious yet proactive mindset driven by economic pressures, particularly concerns over inflation and tariffs. The report, based on an April/May 2025 survey of 320 consumers aged 18–65 with household incomes over $75,000, highlights a sharp pivot toward early planning, personalized engagement, and omnichannel expectations.

Key findings from the report include:

Economic concerns drive behavior : 83% of consumers are concerned about inflation and 55% are“very concerned” about tariffs, with many adjusting their spending habits accordingly.

Early shopping season : 70% of consumers begin their summer purchases before June, with brands already aligning their marketing calendars to this behavior.

Relevance matters most : 45% say that relevant content is the #1 reason they open a marketing email. Personalization is increasingly seen as a signal that a brand“knows them” or“guides them.”

Omnichannel is the norm : 82% of shoppers check prices online while in-store, and ROPIS (Research Online, Purchase In-Store) is now standard across product categories including apparel, beauty, and home goods.

Quality beats price : 82% rank product quality as their top purchase factor, though 75% also say price creates urgency.

“This summer, consumer trust is won by brands that communicate clearly, act empathetically, and offer real value,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove.“The data shows that shoppers are more informed, more intentional, and more digitally connected than ever. They are also concerned about economic turmoil. Brands can now be empathic with the communication agility to meet their customers at critical moments in their shopping journey with Positionless Marketing. It empowers marketers to move at the speed of a customer's interaction with the brand.”

The report also outlines 12 actionable recommendations for retailers, ranging from smarter email strategies and predictive segmentation to gamified engagement and seamless omnichannel execution. A central theme is the importance of agility, powered by Positionless Marketing, an approach that empowers marketers to act instantly across data, content, and channels without reliance on internal silos.

The full report is available here . Take 90 seconds and watch this video to learn more about Positionless Marketing.

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com



About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, dedicated to delivering in-depth industry insights and data-driven analysis to support consumer-focused brands.

