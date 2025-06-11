Hoosier College And Career Academy Celebrates The Class Of 2025 With Commencement Ceremony

Hoosier College & Career Academy

Nearly 300 Online Students Expected to Unite for In-Person Graduation Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA) proudly announces the graduation of its Class of 2025, marking a significant milestone for students who have demonstrated resilience and dedication throughout their academic journey. The commencement ceremony will be held at Butler University's Clowes Memorial Hall at 4 PM on June 15, 2025, bringing together students, families, and faculty to honor over 375 graduates.

HCCA, a full-time online public school serving Indiana students in grades 7–12, offers a personalized learning environment. Through its innovative curriculum, students have access to dual enrollment opportunities, career and technical education (CTE) programs, and project-based learning experiences. Notably, HCCA's high school courses have received NCAA approval, enabling student-athletes to meet academic requirements for collegiate sports eligibility.

“At HCCA, we focus on both the academic and career development of our students,” said David Rarick, Head of School at HCCA.“This graduating class is ready for what's next, whether that's college, certification programs, or entering Indiana's workforce.”

The Class of 2025's accomplishments reflect HCCA's commitment to fostering academic excellence and career readiness. Graduates have earned college credits, obtained industry-recognized certifications, and participated in real-world learning experiences, positioning them for success in their future endeavors.

As Indiana's demand for personalized learning continues to grow, online public education offers students the flexibility, support, and opportunity to thrive, no matter their background or learning style. With a focus on academic achievement, career readiness, and whole student support, virtual schools like HCCA are removing barriers and redefining what is possible in public education.

About Hoosier College & Career Academy

Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA) is an online public school serving Indiana students in grades 7-12. HCCA offers a unique focus on career pathways, providing students with the opportunity to explore high-demand fields while completing their high school education. Through industry-relevant coursework, dual-credit options, and dedicated academic support, HCCA prepares students for success in college and beyond. Tuition-free and powered by K12, HCCA delivers a flexible learning experience tailored to each student's goals. Learn more at k12

