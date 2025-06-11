Crystal Akers Of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Cooper Real Estate Hodnett Shares Flexible Home Buying Tips In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRUNSWICK, Ga., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can buyers avoid missing the right property by being too rigid in their search? In an article featured in HelloNation Magazine , Crystal Akers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cooper Real Estate Hodnett in Brunswick, Georgia, encourages home seekers to broaden their strategies and look beyond the traditional checklist. Many buyers start with specific goals-like a certain number of bedrooms or a preferred ZIP code-but this can unintentionally limit the possibilities. By expanding criteria just slightly, buyers may uncover more suitable properties that better meet their lifestyle and long-term goals.

Akers emphasizes that adjusting expectations on square footage, age of the home, or architectural style can reveal hidden value and better functionality. In competitive or fast-paced markets like Saint Simons Island, a more flexible home buying approach can provide access to neighborhoods with similar amenities, lower taxes, or better pricing that might have been overlooked initially. She notes that this strategy isn't about giving up key priorities, but rather about refining the search to match the buyer's true needs, even if those weren't obvious at the outset.

Especially in Georgia coastal real estate markets where inventory may fluctuate and planning restrictions apply, this adaptive mindset helps buyers stay responsive and confident. A broader perspective often results in finding properties that offer charm, usability, and investment potential beyond what the original checklist captured.

These real estate search strategies are outlined in the HelloNation Magazine article, Looking Beyond the Checklist: Expanding Your Home Search Strategy .

