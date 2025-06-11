Attention Long-Term Investors Of Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) And Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current AppLovin shareholder who purchased AppLovin shares prior to May 10, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability. These allegedly fraudulent statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin's launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin's manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin's securities at artificially inflated prices.



If you purchased AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) prior to May 10, 2023 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders as securities fraud class action complaint partially survives motion to dismiss .

Current Mercury Systems shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 3, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever.

WHY : A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants' attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury's business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from“point-in-time” to“long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury's projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury's acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff's underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

If you have held Mercury Systems shares since prior to February 3, 2021, and would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares of the Company's stock since prior to February 8, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic's voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic's relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic's failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

If you have held Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you.

Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical's revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

