TCL Enters Commercial Display Market At Infocomm 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Official Sponsor of the Olympic Games, TCL's commercial display solutions will be prominently used for signage, wayfinding and more in the Olympic Villages of the upcoming games. With confidence in the quality of its products, TCL is also backing its entry into the space by offering an industry-leading, five-year warranty on its commercial displays (TMN and TBN Series). This commitment to resilience, highlights the company's understanding of a market where even a brief amount of downtime can impact business results.

TCL brings its award-winning display technology to commercial displays in North America.

TCL's entry into the market is backed by CSOT, the world's second-largest panel manufacturer and a TCL sister company. This vertically integrated approach enables TCL to offer high-performance, reliable hardware-from advanced LCD-based displays to next-generation high-brightness and LED technologies-designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across all industries. Simon Shin will serve as Head of TCL's Commercial Display Division, overseeing sales and account management for the company's commercial display product portfolio.

"TCL sees an opportunity to bring the technology that millions of consumers have come to rely on in their homes into the U.S. Commercial Display market," said Simon Shin. "We're combining our world-class hardware with industry-leading partners and integrators to deliver a solution that is powerful, flexible, and remarkably easy to use."

At InfoComm (Booth 1642), TCL will showcase not only its cutting-edge commercial display hardware but also introduce its growing capabilities in software platforms. While TCL's commercial display solutions remain software agnostic, a demonstration at the show will highlight integration capabilities with leading third-party systems. This reflects TCL's commitment to delivering flexible, high-performance digital signage solutions that meet a wide range of business needs.

One of the featured software integrations includes Videri, a global provider of cloud-based content and device management solutions.

"We're proud to be TCL's first official software partner," said Wes Nicol, CEO of Videri. "With its world-renowned flat-panel displays, TCL represents the ideal platform to demonstrate our content and device management solutions through our Videri Embedded approach. By embedding Videri into TCL displays, we're making it easier for businesses to deploy scalable digital signage – without the typical complexity."

The TCL–Videri platform stands apart in the market by delivering delivering low-complexity, high-impact digital signage, making it an ideal choice for a myriad of commercial applications.

TCL Product Lineup:



TMN:



24/7, 500 nits, Wide Color Gamut (DCI-P3 93%), Android 13, Even bezel (9.9mm) and slim depth (1.2")

Available sizes: 32"/43"/50"/55"/65"/75"/85"/98"/115"

TBN:



24/7, 400 nits, Android 13, Even bezel (9.9mm) and slim depth (1.2")

Available sizes: 43"/55"/65"/75"

TEN:



18/7, 350 nits, Android 9, 3-side Bezel-free Available sizes: 43"/50"/55"/65"/75"

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics, North America is an innovative consumer electronics leader and one of the top-selling manufacturers in the world. A globally recognized brand operating in over 160 countries, TCL combines cutting-edge research and development with a vertically integrated supply chain to deliver premium quality and value-added features across its diverse product portfolio. From advanced Mini LED televisions and immersive home audio to feature-rich mobile devices to energy-efficient home appliances, and next generation commercial displays, TCL designs products that enhance everyday experiences and put the power of technology in the hands of more consumers.

For additional product information, please visit for the full portfolio.

About Videri

Videri is an end-to-end digital display platform that powers content and device management for businesses worldwide. Deployed in over 80 countries, Videri enables brands to scale digital experiences effortlessly. Through Videri Embedded, the platform extends its capabilities to third-party hardware, bringing flexibility and simplicity to digital signage across a broad range of commercial environments.

Visit .

