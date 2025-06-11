Brazil's Industry Hits The Brakes In April: São Paulo's Weakness Signals Broader Slowdown

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's official statistics agency, IBGE, reported that national industrial production edged up just 0.1% in April 2025 compared to March. This marks a sharp slowdown from the 1.2% growth seen the previous month.

The modest increase fell short of market expectations and broke a ten-month streak of year-over-year gains. On an annual basis, output contracted by 0.3%, highlighting a loss of momentum across the sector.

São Paulo, the country's industrial powerhouse, played a decisive role in this weak performance. The state's factories saw output shrink by 1.7% in April, reversing a 2% gain in March.

This decline was the largest negative influence on the national result. Pharmaceuticals and chemical products suffered the steepest drop, falling by 8.5%.

Petroleum products and biofuels also declined by 3.8%. These sectors have faced rising costs and weaker demand, which have weighed on the state's overall performance.



Out of 25 industrial sectors surveyed, only 13 recorded increased output. The extractive industries led gains with a 1% rise, while beverages grew by 3.6%.

However, these advances were not enough to offset losses in key sectors. The semi and non-durable goods segment dropped 5.4% compared to April 2024.

Despite a modest cumulative gain of 1.4% for the year, Brazil's industrial output remains about 15% below its peak from May 2011. The sector is only slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

High interest rates , persistent inflation, and a weaker currency have driven up production costs and reduced business confidence. These factors have limited investment and slowed recovery in manufacturing.

Analysts warn that the sector's outlook remains cautious. The best result for April since 2022 does not mask underlying challenges. Forecasts suggest industrial growth may slow to 1.6% for 2025, down from 3.1% last year.

The slowdown in São Paulo , which sets the pace for the country, signals that Brazil's industry faces structural hurdles. This stagnation matters because industry drives jobs, investment, and tax revenue.

When factories cut output, the effects ripple through the economy. The April data shows Brazil's industrial engine is losing steam, and the country must address its cost and competitiveness challenges to avoid deeper setbacks.

