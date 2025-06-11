403
Pentagon Halves F-35 Orders, Lockheed Martin Faces Major Setback As U.S. Shifts Defense Priorities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Department of Defense has cut its request for new F-35 fighter jets for the Air Force in half, according to official procurement documents sent to Congress this week.
The Air Force now seeks funding for just 24 F-35A aircraft, down from the 48 projected last year. This request totals $3.5 billion for the jets and another $531 million for advance procurement of parts and materials.
The Navy and Marine Corps also face reductions, with the Navy asking for 12 carrier-based F-35s instead of 17 and the Marines seeking 11, two fewer than last year.
This move delivers a significant blow to Lockheed Martin, the lead contractor on the $2 trillion F-35 program. The Air Force is the largest planned operator of the F-35, with a goal of 1,763 aircraft.
The reduction comes as part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's mandate to reduce U.S. defense spending by 8% over the next five years. Hegseth 's directive shields 17 critical capability areas from cuts, but manned aircraft like the F-35 are not among them.
Instead, the Pentagon has prioritized funding for nuclear modernization, missile defense, submarines, and drone programs. The F-35 program has faced criticism for its high costs, technical issues, and delays.
The Air Force's decision to cut orders reflects pressure to find savings and invest in newer technologies. The Pentagon 's budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 requests about $205 billion for procurement, but a quarter of that depends on Congress passing a major spending bill.
If Congress does not approve the full amount, procurement could drop to $153 billion, further squeezing programs like the F-35. Lockheed Martin now faces uncertainty as the reduced order could impact production rates and revenue.
The company's F-35 program accounts for a significant portion of its business. The Pentagon's shift signals a move toward more cost-effective and advanced defense technologies.
Drones and next-generation aircraft are receiving protection from budget cuts as part of this strategy. This development matters for both the defense industry and taxpayers.
It highlights how shifting priorities and budget constraints can reshape military procurement and impact major defense contractors.
Congress still needs to approve the Pentagon's request, but the proposed cuts mark a turning point for the F-35 program and the future of U.S. air power.
