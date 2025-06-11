SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada Reflects On Surpassing Allan Donald's Wicket Tally

Kagiso Rabada etched another milestone into his illustrious career on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, as he surpassed South African great Allan Donald to move into fourth place on South Africa's all-time list of Test wicket-takers. He pulled the Proteas back into the game, as he finished with 5/51 against Australia and dismantled them for 212 on Wednesday.

"Means a lot to get past Allan Donald, what a legend," Rabada said after his outstanding spell.

"Primary is to keep running in and doing the job," he said.

Kagiso Rabada on the atmosphere and pitch conditions

Reflecting on the day and the atmosphere, Rabada added,“Coming here about a week ago, could already feel the atmosphere. Great to see the support for us. Feels like a home game. Means a lot to play for South Africa. Given my all each and every time. Happy to do the job.”

Speaking about the pitch conditions and the flow of the game, he noted,“It was moving around a bit. With the new ball it seemed harder to score. As the ball got softer and they showed intent, they got some runs away. But you always felt that, on this wicket, especially with the way they were playing, any ball had their name on it.”

Kagiso Rabada joins Kyle Jamieson in elite list

With this performance, Rabada surpassed legendary fast bowler Allan Donald in the list of South Africa's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. The 30-year-old now has 332 wickets in 71 Tests, overtaking Donald's tally of 330 wickets in 72 matches. Rabada now sits fourth on the all-time list of South African Test wicket-takers.

His five-wicket haul also earned him a rare spot in the record books. Rabada became only the second bowler to take a five-for in a WTC final, following New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who achieved the feat against India in the 2021 final. Additionally, Rabada became just the second South African bowler after Jacques Kallis, who took 5/30 in the ICC Knockout Trophy final in 1998, to register a five-wicket haul in the final of a major ICC tournament.

Kagiso Rabada continues to deliver for South Africa

Rabada's overall record in knockout matches at ICC events continues to impress. He now has 11 wickets in five such matches, at an excellent average of 19.27. His five-for at Lord's on Wednesday is now his best performance in an ICC knockout game, taking him to third on South Africa's all-time list of wicket-takers in ICC knockouts, behind Jacques Kallis (14), and tied with Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald (12 each).

Lord's has been a happy hunting ground for Rabada. In just three Tests at the venue, he has now picked up 18 wickets at a staggering average of 16.83 and a strike rate of 30.2. With his performance against Australia, he also moved ahead of Morne Morkel (15 wickets) to become the South African with the most Test wickets at Lord's. Furthermore, he became only the third South African bowler to take multiple five-wicket hauls at the historic ground, joining the elite company of Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini.