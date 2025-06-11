West-MEC Honored With ASBO International's Certificate Of Excellence In Financial Reporting

"Earning the COE demonstrates West-MEC's commitment and dedication to financial accountability," said West-MEC Superintendent Dr. Scott Spurgeon. "We are honored to receive this notoriety from ASBO."

Per ASBO, participation in the COE program highlights a school district's dedication to financial accountability. Submitted ACFRs are rigorously reviewed by a panel of experienced financial professionals, who provide constructive feedback to further enhance the quality of future reports. Districts that meet the program's stringent requirements are awarded the Certificate of Excellence, a distinction that also supports bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 45,000 students from 49 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ASBO International:

Established in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is a dynamic nonprofit organization that unites, through its members and affiliates, a global network of approximately 30,000 school business professionals. ASBO International empowers its members with cutting-edge programs, resources, and connections designed to set the standard for excellence in school business management. At the heart of ASBO's mission is a commitment to success-its members play a vital role in shaping education by expertly managing resources that directly impact school systems. Learn more at asbointl.

Contact: Grant Greabell

623.738.0037 | [email protected]

SOURCE West-MEC