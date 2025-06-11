Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
West-MEC Honored With ASBO International's Certificate Of Excellence In Financial Reporting

West-MEC Honored With ASBO International's Certificate Of Excellence In Financial Reporting


2025-06-11 03:15:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Earning the COE demonstrates West-MEC's commitment and dedication to financial accountability," said West-MEC Superintendent Dr. Scott Spurgeon. "We are honored to receive this notoriety from ASBO."

Per ASBO, participation in the COE program highlights a school district's dedication to financial accountability. Submitted ACFRs are rigorously reviewed by a panel of experienced financial professionals, who provide constructive feedback to further enhance the quality of future reports. Districts that meet the program's stringent requirements are awarded the Certificate of Excellence, a distinction that also supports bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 45,000 students from 49 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ASBO International:

Established in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is a dynamic nonprofit organization that unites, through its members and affiliates, a global network of approximately 30,000 school business professionals. ASBO International empowers its members with cutting-edge programs, resources, and connections designed to set the standard for excellence in school business management. At the heart of ASBO's mission is a commitment to success-its members play a vital role in shaping education by expertly managing resources that directly impact school systems. Learn more at asbointl.

Contact: Grant Greabell

623.738.0037 | [email protected]

SOURCE West-MEC

MENAFN11062025003732001241ID1109662924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search