MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 1-800-DENTIST Partners with 7 Digit Dental Marketing to Provide Dental SEO and Digital Marketing Services For Dentists

- Chad Levin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1-800-DENTIST , the nation's leading dental referral service is proud to announce a strategic partnership with 7 Digit Dental Marketing SEO experts & top-tier digital marketing agency specializing in the dental industry. This collaboration aims to empower dental practices across the country with cutting-edge Dental SEO , lead generation, and digital marketing solutions designed to attract, engage, and retain more patients.

Through this partnership, dental professionals will gain access to a comprehensive suite of marketing services tailored specifically to the unique needs of dental practices. These include expert search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, website design, reputation management, all engineered to increase visibility and drive substantial growth.

“For over 30 years, 1-800-DENTIST has been helping dental practices thrive by connecting them with new patients,” said Mark Coffey, CEO of 1-800-DENTIST.“Partnering with 7 Digit Dental Marketing expands our ability to provide not just patient leads, but a full-service marketing strategy that delivers long-term value.”

7 Digit Dental Marketing, known for its results-driven approach increasing new patient calls by 300%, exclusive partnerships, and best selling book“#1 Secret To Dental SEO” brings deep industry expertise and proven methods that have helped hundreds of dental practices dominate their local markets.

“We're excited to join forces with a legacy brand like 1-800-DENTIST,” said Chad Levin, Founder of 7 Digit Dental Marketing.“Together, we're creating an unprecedented opportunity for dental practices to grow faster and more efficiently in a competitive digital landscape.”

With this partnership, both companies aim to redefine how dental practices attract and retain patients by combining trusted referral solutions with expert dental seo & digital marketing strategies.

About 7 Digit Dental Marketing:

Since 2007, 7 Digit Dental Marketing has been the industry leader in high-performance dental marketing. Their innovative, results-driven strategies that increase new patient calls by 300% are designed to help dental practices attract, convert, and retain more patients. Founder Chad Levin is the author of "#1 Secret to Dental SEO”, a bestseller on Amazon's **Best Sellers in Dentistry** list.

About 1-800-DENTIST:

1-800-DENTIST® and Patient Activator® specializes in helping dental practices turn consumers into lifelong patients. We are the industry's largest direct marketer that solely focuses on the challenge of maximizing dental practice production. Independent practitioners and DSOs nationwide rely on us for the advanced services, training, and support they need to build profitable, long-term relationships with new patients in their area. Only 1-800-DENTIST offers the unparalleled expertise that comes with over 30 years of industry leadership. With unlimited live customer support, dentistry's premier marketing products, and our exclusive production guarantee, 1-800-DENTIST is the proven way for dental practices to grow their patient base and increase practice production year after year.

For more information visit:

1800Dentist

7DigitDentalMarketing

Case Study: 300% Increase In New Patient Calls case-study-new-dental-patient-calls/

Chad Levin

7 Digit Dental Marketing

+1 888-850-2137

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Mark C. 1-800-Dentist - 7 Digit Dental Marketing Reviews - Dental SEO Expert

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.