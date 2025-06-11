US Coast Guard Transfers 20 Aliens To The Bahamas Authorities

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)MIAMI, USA – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell transferred 20 aliens of Cuban nationality to The Bahamas, Tuesday, following a rescue on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

Homeland Security Investigations Miami agents notified Seventh Coast Guard District watchstanders of a possible group of aliens stranded on Anguilla Cay, Friday.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew located the stranded aliens on the uninhabited island, and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications.

Bahamian authorities requested US Coast Guard agency assistance in rescuing the group. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut's crew arrived on scene and brought the aliens aboard due to safety of life at sea concerns pending their disposition.

“The Coast Guard continues to work daily with our state, federal, and international partners to stop illegal maritime migration voyages and to prevent the unnecessary loss of life at sea,” said Lt. Fernando Pla, a duty enforcement officer for Seventh Coast Guard District.“Anyone attempting to enter the United States illegally by sea will be interdicted and repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before repatriation to their country of origin or return to the country from which they departed.

The Coast Guard, along with its Department of Homeland Security Operation Vigilant Sentry partners, maintains a continued presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. OVS represents a whole-of-government, multi-layered approach designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.

The post US Coast Guard transfers 20 aliens to The Bahamas authorities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .