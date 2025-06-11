US Coast Guard Transfers 20 Aliens To The Bahamas Authorities
Homeland Security Investigations Miami agents notified Seventh Coast Guard District watchstanders of a possible group of aliens stranded on Anguilla Cay, Friday.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew located the stranded aliens on the uninhabited island, and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications.
Bahamian authorities requested US Coast Guard agency assistance in rescuing the group. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut's crew arrived on scene and brought the aliens aboard due to safety of life at sea concerns pending their disposition.
“The Coast Guard continues to work daily with our state, federal, and international partners to stop illegal maritime migration voyages and to prevent the unnecessary loss of life at sea,” said Lt. Fernando Pla, a duty enforcement officer for Seventh Coast Guard District.“Anyone attempting to enter the United States illegally by sea will be interdicted and repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before repatriation to their country of origin or return to the country from which they departed.
The Coast Guard, along with its Department of Homeland Security Operation Vigilant Sentry partners, maintains a continued presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. OVS represents a whole-of-government, multi-layered approach designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.
The post US Coast Guard transfers 20 aliens to The Bahamas authorities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment