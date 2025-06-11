Healing Realty Trust Appoints Healthcare Staffing Veteran Matt Young To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Healing Realty Trust, a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets, today announced the appointment of Matt Young, a distinguished leader in the healthcare staffing sector, to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition brings over two decades of invaluable experience in physician and locum tenens staffing, further strengthening Healing Realty Trust's expertise in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Matt Young has a proven track record of success, having guided two separate locum tenens firms from startup to high-growth stages. Most notably, he co-founded All Star Healthcare Solutions, an organization that has achieved industry-leading growth and is now recognized as one of the top 5 locum tenens firms nationwide by revenue. This success is attributed to a unique blend of strong culture and effective execution, a philosophy that aligns with Healing Realty Trust's values.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a highly accomplished individual to our Board," said Joe Caltabiano, Healing Realty Trust CEO & Chairman. "Matt's deep understanding of the healthcare staffing industry, particularly physician and locum tenens, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our portfolio and navigate the dynamic needs of healthcare providers. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to fostering growth will be a tremendous asset to Healing Realty Trust."

"I'm honored to join the Board of Healing Realty Trust at such a pivotal time in healthcare," said Matt Young. "The intersection of real estate and provider operations is more critical than ever, and I'm excited to contribute insights from my experience in physician staffing and healthcare delivery. Healing Realty Trust's commitment to innovation and impact aligns deeply with my own values, and I look forward to helping drive strategic growth that supports both clinicians and the communities they serve."

Matt's extensive experience includes hands-on involvement in nearly every aspect of sales and operations within startup environments. He is also a strong proponent of a leadership philosophy that empowers individuals and teams, fostering an environment where collective success is paramount.

Beyond his professional achievements, he is deeply committed to giving back to the industry and community. Matt has served on the Board of Directors and as President of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) and currently volunteers as Co-chair of the Legislative Committee and has served on the Membership and Ethics Committees. Additionally, Matt is involved with YPO Palm Beach and mentors budding entrepreneurs across various industries-including technology, hospitality, commercial and residential real estate, and construction-many of whom have invited him to serve on their board of directors.

This appointment underscores Healing Realty Trust's commitment to strategic growth and its dedication to bringing diverse and expert perspectives to its leadership team. Matt Young's profound insights into healthcare operations and staffing trends will be invaluable in identifying new opportunities and optimizing the REIT's portfolio to meet the demands of the modern healthcare sector.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT) is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging therapies.