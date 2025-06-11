Maxwell Targets $500B Cosmetics Market With Microbiome-Friendly Antiseptics
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The Opportunity for Something Better
Maxwell's entry into partnerships with the cosmetics industry is about enhancing skin health and longevity at the molecular level. Inspired by the body's natural defenses, Maxwell's technology protects against harmful pathogens and nurtures the skin's healthy microbiome, ensuring a balanced and thriving ecosystem. These products will not be tested on animals.
"Our mission has always been to create health for the world, safely and affordably," said J. Scotch McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences. "The cosmetics space is overdue for a revolution in safety and performance. ClaromersTM can deliver that-naturally, safely and without harming the skin's delicate ecosystem."
Maxwell is moving forward with active collaborations with global leaders in cosmetics. Additional opportunities are now open for strategic partners.
To learn more about Maxwell's ClaromerTM platform for cosmetics and personal care, visit MaxwellBiosciences/cosmetics .
About Maxwell Biosciences
Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called ClaromersTM. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, ClaromersTM destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.
Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. ClaromersTM require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.
Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization begins in 2025, with pilot access with select partners already underway.
Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.
To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences , or follow us on X and LinkedIn .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment