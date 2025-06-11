Jordan FA To Compensate Fans Denied Entry To Iraq Match

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) The Jordan Football Association (JFA) on Wednesday announced that it will compensate fans who were unable to enter Amman International Stadium despite purchasing tickets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Jordan and Iraq.In an official statement, the JFA extended its gratitude to Jordanian fans for their unwavering support, which it said played a vital role in helping the national team achieve a historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup."The association understands the frustration experienced by fans who faced difficulties entering the stadium during yesterday's decisive qualifier," the statement read. The JFA called on affected ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the official platform but were denied entry to email ... with the following details: full name, national ID number (used during the purchase), ticket order number, and phone number. Compensation will be provided based on verified eligibility and ticketing data.The JFA reaffirmed its deep appreciation for Jordanian fans and stressed its commitment to reviewing all logistical aspects with relevant authorities to address any organizational shortcomings and prevent similar issues in the future.The statement also emphasized that tickets for national team matches should only be purchased through the official platform.