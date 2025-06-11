Portsmouth Tourism Enhances Online Experience With Powerful New Business Directory

MENAFN - GetNews) Portsmouth Tourism has unveiled a powerful new digital experience platform with an updated Business Directory built to better connect residents and visitors with accurate, real-time local business information. With a focus on reliability, customization, and community inclusion, this new tool supports the city's ongoing mission to promote discovery, engagement, and economic vitality.

A More Intuitive Way to Explore Portsmouth

Now integrated into portsvacatio , the new platform offers an enhanced Visitor Directory that delivers verified listings through a clean, mobile-friendly interface. Visitors can easily:

- View Google Reviews and real-time open or closed status

- Access operating hours and essential details with confidence

- Browse business descriptions, services, contact information, and photos

- Filter listings by category, such as Things to Do, Dining, or Shopping

- Get directions with integrated GPS navigation

Whether a first-time visitor or a longtime local, the platform delivers trustworthy, relevant information right at ones fingertips.







Serving the Community With Reliable, Automated Content

By streamlining how business listings are managed and automating content delivery, Portsmouth Tourism can now maintain high-quality, consistent information with far less manual effort:“Because of the Places Module's accuracy, it has reduced our team's workload by 50%,” said James McCann, Tourism Manager.“Especially when it comes to business and content updates.”

The dashboard also offers full editorial control, allowing Portsmouth to approve, edit, or feature listings that align with its tourism goals. With customizable layout and styling options, the platform is designed to reflect the unique voice and branding of Portsmouth Tourism.“The dashboard's ability to customize many features and tailor it in a way that suits our style and branding” has made the implementation both seamless and exciting, McCann shared.







A Platform That Benefits Businesses and Visitors Alike

For local business owners, the new platform offers greater visibility and discoverability. For residents and travelers, it's a reliable hub for finding the best of Portsmouth-whether that's a boutique shop downtown or a new restaurant.“If you have a business,” McCann emphasized,“it will be more likely to be found. And you can trust the sites to have accurate information.”







Powered by a Proven Technology Partner

The platform was developed by ITI Digita , a technology company with over 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry. ITI specializes in building easy-to-manage digital tools that enhance visitor engagement while reducing the workload for destination marketing teams.“Their representatives and ITI's Support team are top notch,” McCann said.“Their ability to onboard your team and walk you through any questions or issues you may have is amazing.”

Driving Tourism Forward With Smarter Tools

With this new platform in place, Portsmouth Tourism is taking a significant step forward in digital innovation, enhancing how travelers discover the destination and how local businesses connect with their audience. By combining automation, editorial control, and user-focused design, the updated Business Directory underscores Portsmouth's commitment to visitor experience and continued tourism growth.

To see the platform in action, explore the Visitor Directory on portsvacation for local businesses, attractions, and experiences.